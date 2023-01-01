Kelly Ripa reveals husband Mark Consuelos was 'insanely jealous' at start of marriage

Kelly Ripa has revealed her husband Mark Consuelos used to be "insanely jealous" in the early years of their marriage.

In a preview clip from the Wednesday premiere of Kelly's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk Off Camera, the television personality and her husband spoke candidly about the trials of beginning their romance.

"My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage, and this is not recent because it definitely changed... but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow," Kelly told Mark. "It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous."

The couple married in 1996 after meeting the previous year on the set of All My Children. They share three kids together: 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 20-year-old Joaquin.

Kelly explained that Mark used to have "a perception of a scenario", recounting specifically, "We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?' And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight."

Mark admitted that the incident was "pretty insane", and confessed, "That jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."

He continued, "It's ugly. As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it's such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you're being crazy.

"The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it's ugly, but they can't help it... I wanted to do some work on myself and that was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way."