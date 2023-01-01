Lea Michele missing Funny Girl performance to care for sick child

Lea Michele will skip a night of Funny Girl this week so she can care for her sick son.

The former Glee actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce that she wouldn't be appearing as Fanny Brice in the Broadway show later that night as her two-year-old son Ever had suffered a "scary health issue".

"I'm so sorry, but unfortunately, I will be out of @funnygirlbway today," she captioned a photo of her holding the tot's hand. "We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."

The 36-year-old added: "I'm so sorry. Please send us some love and strength."

Lea, who shares Ever with husband Zandy Reich, didn't offer any further details.

In light of the news, a representative for the production confirmed Julie Benko would be stepping in for the star.

"Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!" they wrote.

Earlier this month, Lea revealed that she had extended her run in Funny Girl until 3 September.