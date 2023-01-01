Mindy Kaling honours late mother after receiving prestigious arts prize

Mindy Kaling paid tribute to her late mother after receiving a prestigious prize this week.

The Mindy Project actress was awarded a National Medal of Arts in recognition of her work in writing and television by U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

The following day, Mindy took to Instagram to share a slideshow of images from her special day and also posted a heartfelt message remembering her mum, Swati Chokalingam.

"I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close," she wrote.

Physician Swati died in 2013 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Elsewhere in her post, Mindy admitted she was "still processing" receiving the National Medal of Arts, which is given to people who "helped to define and enrich our nation's cultural legacy through their lifelong passionate commitment".

Other recipients included Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vera Wang, and Bruce Springsteen.

"Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother's dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn't feel real! I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT," the 43-year-old continued. "And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don't feel like I've earned it yet.. I love everyone."