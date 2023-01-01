Steven Knight tapped to write Star Wars movie

British screenwriter Steven Knight has signed up to write a Star Wars movie.



The Peaky Blinders creator has been drafted in to replace Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, who recently departed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's untitled Star Wars film, according to Variety.



The Ms. Marvel director's movie is widely expected to be among the first Star Wars films to be released by Lucasfilm since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.



More information about the film will likely be announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in London next month.



Knight, who is known for writing films such as Spencer, Allied, Eastern Promises, and Locke, has yet to comment on his new job.



Lost co-creator Lindelof previously brought on Counterpart's Britt-Gibson to help him write Obaid-Chinoy's feature. They reportedly turned in a draft earlier this year and exited the project in February.



They follow in the footsteps of several creatives who began developing Star Wars movies and then parted ways with Lucasfilm.



It was recently revealed that Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron and a movie to be produced by Marvel's Kevin Feige are no longer in active development.



However, Obaid-Chinoy's feature isn't the only Star Wars film still in the works. According to reports, Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi is still developing a movie that he may potentially star in as well.