Adam Sandler keen to make movie with Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore

Adam Sandler would love to make a movie with his frequent co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore.

On Sunday, the comedian was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at an event staged at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., with his Murder Mystery co-star Aniston and The Wedding Singer colleague Barrymore among the guests.

As part of the event, the Hollywood actresses performed a bit in which they poked fun at having played Sandler's love interests in various projects.

"We thought we'd be funny 'cause there was a Twitter thing a couple of years ago and they're always sort of comparing us, who's the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we'd do a little bit on that," explained Aniston during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, to which Sandler replied, "Everybody loved it."

The Friends star then went on to note that she had been "pitching" an idea to make a movie.

"Jennifer's gonna write it," the 56-year-old joked, while Aniston stated: "We want to do all three of us together and just put an end to this 'competition.'"

"There's no competition," he added. "Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandler called Aniston "one of the funniest people I know" and praised her work on their upcoming movie, Murder Mystery 2.

"She just doesn't miss. (She's) funny, we lock in together... we do love each other," the actor smiled.

Murder Mystery 2 debuts on Netflix on 31 March.