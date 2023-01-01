Brian Cox 'felt in his bones' Succession would end with season four

Brian Cox always knew Succession would end with season four.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the Scottish actor - who plays patriarch Logan Roy on the HBO series - explained that he has accepted the show will conclude this year.

'I knew it was gonna be the last season. I mean, I kind of felt it in my bones," he said. "And I thought it was a good thing. I love endings. I love getting the f**k finished with it - excuse my language."

Cox went on to note that he believes showrunner Jesse Armstrong knows exactly what he's doing.

"There's an old adage, 'When the party is at its best, leave.' And that's what we've done. (Armstrong) won't let something go past its sell-by date. He knows that television isn't infinite; for him, it's finite," the 76-year-old continued. "And each season tops the last season. And there's only so much that you can do in topping the seasons. So, this season is the topper of all seasons."

Elsewhere in the episode, Cox poked fun at his previous criticism of method acting.

As part of a skit in which he imitated the tone of the MasterClass series, he stated, "Well, you know, Jimmy, I've been a little harsh. And I'm sorry about that. In fact, I've been trying to set the record straight, in a MasterClass on acting that I've just been doing."

Cox then offered up his top tip for actors in his signature delivery.

"Just f**king do it! Act! Say the f**king lines and don't bump into the f**king furniture!" he exclaimed.

Season four of Succession will premiere on Sunday.