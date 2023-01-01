Melanie Lynskey 'tired' of body-shaming questions

Melanie Lynskey is fed up of being asked about her experiences with body shaming.

While speaking to TheWrap for an interview published on Thursday, the Yellowjackets star lamented that she has been asked too often to comment on an alleged body-shaming incident on the show's set.

In a Rolling Stone interview in January 2022, Melanie claimed that a Yellowjackets crew member had suggested that she needed to lose weight for the show. Over a year later, she has found herself still talking about it.

"I'm tired of it. I wish I could just talk about my acting," she told TheWrap. "Or even, I dunno, my husband or what cereal I like. It's a bit exhausting to have to keep saying, 'Yes, it's my body...'"

Melanie described the continued questioning about body shaming as "a very particular obsession", saying, "I think it's also an American obsession. I do media in other countries and I don't get asked about it, if I'm being honest. It is what it is. I guess I'll keep talking about it until I don't have to."

Last month, the New Zealand-born actress responded to criticism of her appearance in HBO's post-apocalyptic show The Last of Us, after model Adrianne Curry claimed a woman of Melanie's size should not be playing Kathleen, the leader of a resistance group.

"I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for," she replied.

Melanie was also body shamed on the set of the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly, even though she was "as thin as (she) could possibly be" for her shape.