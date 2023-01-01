Taylor Lautner surprises Taylor Dome with matching tattoos

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome have both gotten tattoos of their wedding date.

Taylor revealed in a video posted to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday that her husband surprised her by hiring a tattoo artist to give them matching ink on her 26th birthday.

In the clip, the couple showed off their delicate ink reading "11.11.22", commemorating the date they got married.

The tattoos, which were done in the comfort of their California home, run down the outside of their left wrists.

Dome, who now goes by the name Tay Lautner, referred to the tattoos as the "best birthday surprise ever" in her post's caption, and gushed on her Instagram Story, "As if having matching names wasn't enough...".

The pair tied the knot in California in November 2022 after being engaged for exactly a year; the actor proposed on 11 November 2021.

The Twilight star met his now-wife through his sister, Makena Lautner. They dated for three years before he popped the question.

Before dating Tay, the actor was previously in relationships with Taylor Swift, Lily Collins and his Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd.