Christina Applegate calls out Candace Owens for criticising inclusive SKIMS campaign

Christina Applegate has blasted conservative commentator Candace Owens for criticising an underwear ad starring a model in a wheelchair.



Owens sparked outrage on social media this week for blasting a 2022 campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear brand that included a model in a wheelchair to promote adaptive clothing for those with disabilities.



Owens called the campaign "ridiculous" and declared she was "tired" of this "all-inclusivity thing".



Applegate, who suffers from multiple sclerosis (MS), took aim at Owens' comments on Twitter and praised certain brands for representing the disabled community in their collections and campaigns.



"This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It's f**king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us," the Dead to Me star wrote on Thursday.



"Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f**king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I'm excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community," she continued. "No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that."



The Sweetest Thing actress returned to Twitter later and insisted that she hasn't taken Owens' comments to heart, but she feels the need to "expose ignorance" to help people learn and grow.



Owens responded by explaining that she and the team at the Daily Wire show didn't know the ad featured adaptive technology for those with disabilities and made "an honest mistake".



"If you felt personally targeted by this mistake, I apologize to you," she tweeted.



Applegate, 51, announced she had been diagnosed with MS, a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves, in 2021.