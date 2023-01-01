Nicola Peltz 'wishes she could respond' to every Internet troll

Nicola Peltz sometimes wishes she could respond to every person who makes incorrect assumptions about her online.



The Bates Motel actress avoids reading tabloid stories about herself and her husband Brooklyn Beckham and tries her best to block out negative comments on her social media posts because she would "spiral" if she attempted to address all the lies she reads about herself.



"If someone calls me mean or something and they don't know me, then I'm just like, 'Okay, well, maybe if you did, you wouldn't say that,'" she told Cosmopolitan. "I just wish people knew me before they judged me. And it sucks, because I wish I could respond to every person, being like, 'That's not true. That's not true. That's not true.' But then obviously, you have to block it out. You can't let everything affect you. Otherwise, it would be a spiral."



The 28-year-old added that the comments on her Instagram posts look like "all the mean words that people hear in high school".



When the journalist suggested not reading them, she replied, "That's the thing. You can't help but sometimes be like, 'That sucks.'"



Nicola also insisted that she never searches for news stories about herself or Brooklyn, but sometimes the gossip while appear on her TikTok For You Page (FYP).