Rege-Jean Page 'surprised' by Dungeons and Dragons script

Rege-Jean Page was "surprised" by the script for 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

The 34-year-old actor plays Xenk Yendar in the action-comedy film, and Rege-Jean admits that he never expected the script to have such a "human" element to it.

The actor - who features in the movie alongside the likes of Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez - told SFX magazine: "I don't think anyone knew quite what they were getting into when they picked up a 'Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' script.

"I surprised was at how there was a very human throughline to the story. We all put it down smiling, having laughed and cared about this world, which is quite a delicate balance to strike."

Rege-Jean also enjoyed working with Chris, Michelle and his other co-stars, who included Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant.

He said: "These are very talented, very intelligent, very funny people, but also vastly different - a finely balanced orchestra of very odd instruments."

Rege-Jean is, of course, best known for starring in 'Bridgerton'.

And the actor previously admitted that he found it "overwhelming" to watch his steamy scenes from the show.

Rege-Jean - who played the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama - told The Hollywood Reporter: "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there.

"I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of 'Bridgerton'; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself.

"It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."