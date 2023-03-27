Lenny Kravitz amazed by Hunger Games enduring popularity

Lenny Kravitz is amazed by the sudden resurgence in recognition he's received for his work on 'The Hunger Games'.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way?' hitmaker portrayed stylist Cinna in the 2012 movie and its 2013 sequel 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' and after the films were recently re-added to Netflix, he's astonished by the enduring popularity of the franchise.

He told Variety: “I started to notice more and more people were calling me Cinna out on the street and I was like, ‘What’s going on? Why are people all of a sudden back on that?'”

The 58-year-old rocker recently made a brief appearance in 'Shotgun Wedding' and is currently in the process of reading through scripts "trying to find something that really fits".

He added: "I make few new movies because I’m normally in the studio or on the road.”

Lenny is also looking forward to his first presenting job at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (27.03.23).

He said: “I’m just ready to get out there and I’m grateful to still be here.

“After all the years I have behind me — to still be so vibrant and feel so inspired — is truly a gift.

"And in this very special case, it’s beautiful to meet and witness the people coming up now in this generation. It’s a special moment in my career.”

Lenny recently revealed he'd love to work on a movie with his daughter, 'Big Little Lies' actress Zoe Kravitz.

He told E! News: "We have discussed it, it would have to be the right thing.

"But I would love to work with her one day. I adore her, and it would be a lot of fun."