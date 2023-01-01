Jonathan Majors arrested over alleged assault

Jonathan Majors has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City over the weekend



On Saturday, editors at TMZ reported that the Creed III actor had been taken into police custody following an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment in Chelsea, Manhattan.



Later, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Majors had been charged with misdemeanour assault, attempted assault, and aggravated harassment.



The 33-year-old is due to appear in court in May.



In response to the charges, Majors's spokesperson insisted he was innocent.



"He has done nothing wrong," they commented. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."