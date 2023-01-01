Andrew Lloyd Webber announces death of son

Andrew Lloyd Webber's son Nicholas Lloyd Webber has died following a battle with cancer.



In a statement made to People on Saturday, the legendary composer announced that Nicholas had passed away at Basingstoke Hospital in England on Saturday after suffering from gastric cancer. He was 43.



"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," he commented. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."



Andrew shared Nicholas with his first wife, Sarah Hugill.



Earlier this month, the musical theatre impresario told BroadwayWorld that he would miss the opening previews of his new musical Bad Cinderella as he needed to be with his son.



"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill. As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised," the 75-year-old shared at the time. "We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."



Nicholas, a composer and record producer, is survived by his wife Polly Wiltshire.