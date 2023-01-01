Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for 'speaking out' amid feud rumours

Hailey Bieber has thanked Selena Gomez for "speaking out" in her defence amid rumours of a feud.

In recent weeks, Internet users have been speculating over whether the model and her friends had been shading The Only Murders in the Building star on social media, and vice versa.

Last Friday, Selena took to her Instagram Stories to address the perceived falling out and begged fans to stop spreading "hateful negativity".

Later, Hailey - who married Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in 2018 - issued her own statement in which she commended the actress/singer for addressing the "harmful" narrative in a public way.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," she began. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

The 26-year-old continued, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.

"In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

In her initial message, Selena revealed that she had been contacted by Hailey over the drama.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she posted. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey and Selena, 30, are now also following each other on Instagram.