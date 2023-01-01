Gwyneth Paltrow denies 'hit-and-run' accusations during ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has denied committing a "hit-and-run" while testifying during a trial over a ski collision.

As part of proceedings held in a Utah court, the actress/entrepreneur took to the stand on Friday to reject retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's claim that she collided with him on a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 and left him with a brain injury. Paltrow maintains Sanderson crashed into her.

Recalling the incident, she testified, "There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise (when Sanderson) struck me in the back".

Asserting that it was "absolutely not" a hit-and-run scenario, Paltrow maintained that she stayed "long enough for him to say that he was O.K." after the collision.

Though she experienced no injuries from colliding with Sanderson, the Goop founder recounted that her knee felt "over-stretched" afterwards, so she sought out a massage later that day.

"Mr Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth," the 50-year-old concluded. "I feel very sorry for him. It seems like he's had a very difficult life, but I did not cause the accident so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him."

Sanderson is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages, while in a counter-suit, Paltrow has requested $1 plus the repayment of her legal fees.

The trial is set to continue on Monday.