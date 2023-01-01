Rachel Bilson admits faking relationship with Nick Viall

Rachel Bilson has admitted she and Nick Viall never actually dated.

Back in 2019, The O.C. actress and TV personality sparked romance rumours after they apparently shared some flirty direct messages via Instagram.

But during a recent appearance on Nick's The Viall Files podcast, Rachel confessed that she and the former The Bachelorette contestant have always just been friends.

"No, Nick and I never dated," she said, to which he added: "We did troll the Internet."

Rachel went on to note that she and Nick were simply "messing around" with followers and their fake relationship never "got to a point" where they felt like they should pretend to go on dates.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Hart of Dixie star clarified a claim she made during a recent interview with Whitney Cummings in which she revealed that she "didn't have an orgasm" during penetrative sex until the age of 38.

In reaction to questions from fans, Rachel insisted her comments had no bearing on the sexual abilities of her previous partners and that it had to "do with me, knowing my body".

She also called out social media users for taking her comments as an opportunity to speculate about her sex life.

"Apparently, there were certain names brought up in both regards, and I'm not O.K. with that because it has nothing to do with that," the 41-year-old reiterated, insisting she wasn't shaming or "giving a trophy to any other exes".

Previously, Rachel dated the likes of Adam Brody and Bill Hader. She was also in a relationship with Hayden Christensen, the father of her eight-year-old daughter, between the mid-2000s and 2017.