Jonathan Majors' lawyer insists he's 'completely innocent' following arrest

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has insisted the actor is "completely innocent" following his arrest.



The Creed III actor was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree over the weekend, according to documents obtained by Fox News.



Police responded to a 911 call from an apartment in Chelsea, New York on Saturday, and determined after a preliminary investigation that Majors had assaulted a 30-year-old woman during a domestic dispute.



Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that her team has obtained "two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations".



In a statement to multiple outlets, the attorney insisted the charges against the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star will be dropped soon.



"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry said. "All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday."



Majors, 33, is currently scheduled to appear in court in May.