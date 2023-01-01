Lea Michele's son 'headed in a good direction' after hospitalisation

Lea Michele has updated fans on her two-year-old son's health after his hospitalisation.



The Glee star revealed in a 22 March Instagram Story that she and her husband Zandy Reich were at a hospital with their son Ever over an undisclosed "scary health issue". She added at the time that she would miss a few performances of the Broadway musical Funny Girl to be with her child.



The actress returned to the production on Saturday and shared an update on her son's health on social media.



"I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at Funny Girl tonight," the actress shared on her Instagram Story. "I'm really happy to be back."



She continued, "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction, and we're really, really grateful."



Lea also noted she had begun to feel under the weather.



"I have a cold, just I think from not sleeping at all this past week," she said. "But I'm really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family."



She concluded, "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really, really appreciated it. And for everyone who's here tonight, I'm really excited and we're going to make it a good one, so OK, love you all."



Lea and Zandy, who married in March 2019, welcomed Ever on 20 August 2020.