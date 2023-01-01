Nick Cannon experienced 'growth moment' over backlash to antisemitic comments

Nick Cannon has responded to the backlash he faced for making antisemitic comments in 2020.

While speaking to AllHipHop for a new interview, the television personality discussed the antisemitic comments he made on his podcast and YouTube show, Cannon's Class, in 2020.

After posting his comments, ViacomCBS cut ties with him, resulting in the cancellation of his sketch comedy series Wild 'N Out.

In his interview, Cannon was asked what he learned from the experience.

"Man, I'm going to be super honest with you. That process was a growth moment for me, on so many levels as a man," he recalled. "And I even now, we have a podcast, myself and the CEO of the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Jonathan Greenblatt, called Solutions: To Hate or Not To Hate. And it's really talking about the equation of our two communities from two different perspectives."

He continued, "We voice our side, or the perspective as a Black man, and then he voices his side from a Jewish man."

Cannon insisted that communication with Greenblatt and others helped him understand better why his perspective was flawed.

"Just even that alone is helpful and educational for both communities," he said. "And again, because that's the thing, we can sit up here and be enraged, but if we don't engage, what are we really doing, if we can't even learn from one another? And clearly, we all know the issues, we all know the tropes, we all know the stereotypes."

He concluded, "It's just about bringing people closer together. Ultimately, nobody's monolithic, but we're all one organism that allows this thing to keep pumping."

After Cannon took responsibility for his controversial comments and educated himself on the topic, Wild 'N Out was revived in 2021.