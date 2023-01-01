Hugh Grant only 'nice and happy' when he's on vacation in France

Hugh Grant has joked he is only truly happy when he's on holiday in France.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, the TV host described how they bumped into each other in a restaurant in Provence last summer.

Stephen noted Hugh appeared to be in particularly good spirits, to which the British actor admitted he was "very drunk".

"I'm mad about it. I have a house down there and it's the only place where I'm nice and happy in the whole world. I am particularly happy down there. I don't know why," the 62-year-old smiled. "There's a breed of middle-class British person who is just enchanted by everything French. It doesn't matter what it is, I just love it."

Hugh went on to joke that he is even open to buying groceries at extortionate prices while on vacation.

"I buy everything at vast prices. They rub their hands as I arrive," he laughed.

Earlier this month, Hugh hit headlines when he appeared distant and bored during a conversation with Ashley Graham on the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards.