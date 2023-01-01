Emily Ratajkowski explains why she slammed Ellen DeGeneres's Taylor Swift interview

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed why she recently called out Ellen DeGeneres's 2012 interview with Taylor Swift.

While speaking to Elle for an interview published on Tuesday, the My Body author explained why she called out the talk show host for a resurfaced 2012 clip in which she asked about Taylor's dating life.

In the clip, Ellen showed Taylor a slideshow of several men including Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, and Justin Timberlake, and asked Taylor to ring a bell when she saw someone she'd dated. Taylor could be heard saying, "Stop it, stop it, stop," in response.

Over a decade later, Emily rediscovered the clip, commenting via TikTok in January, "This is so f**ked up. She's literally begging her to stop."

Emily explained to Elle why she reacted to the video and chose to speak up.

"I recently became a Swiftie," the author and model shared. "I loved her last album and I've seen her documentary, but I wasn't following her career in the same way the last 10-plus years. Watching that (interview), I was so struck by how clear she's being about what is making her uncomfortable."

She continued, "I think the lens that I would've viewed that interview from 10 years ago versus now has evolved so much, which is why it struck me... I was in bed falling asleep and commented on it, not because I thought it was going to make headlines at all."

Further, Emily called Ellen's interview with Taylor "another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don't want to admit that, because she's powerful and successful, and also she's white".