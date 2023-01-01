Jeremy Renner to make first public appearance since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has announced his first public appearance since his snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye actor has been out of the limelight and in recovery since 1 January, when he was run over by his snowplough outside of his home in Reno, Nevada. He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and broke more than 30 bones.

However, it would seem he is now well enough to return to public events. On Tuesday, it was announced that he will attend the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on 11 April.

The four-part miniseries follows Renner as he teams up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagine them as "mind-blowing creations" that serve kids in communities around the world.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?'" the actor previously said of the series. "That's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

The announcement comes days after Jeremy posted footage of himself walking again on an anti-gravity treadmill.