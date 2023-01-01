Keanu Reeves reveals 'last moment of bliss' was in bed with 'honey' Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has revealed he experienced his "last moment of bliss" in bed with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The John Wick actor, who is notoriously private about his personal life, gave a rare insight into his relationship with the visual artist when he was asked to share his last moment of bliss in an interview with People magazine.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," the star replied. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Keanu and Alexandra made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2019.

They originally met at a social event in 2009 and worked together on the picture book, Ode to Happiness, which was released in 2011. They collaborated once again on the 2016 book, Shadows, and established a small publishing company called X Artists Books the following year.

Elsewhere in People magazine's One Last Thing segment, Keanu revealed he has recurring nightmares which are "too scary to describe" and likes to play chess.

When asked for the last time he danced, The Matrix star responded, "At a friend's wedding about eight months ago. Sometimes I'm the first out there and sometimes I need coaxing. Sometimes it's the song and sometimes it's the person. I just go with the feeling."