Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in early 30s: 'I felt such freedom'

Priyanka Chopra felt "such a freedom" after she froze her eggs.

During an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actress recalled how her mother Madhu Chopra, a doctor, advised her to start thinking about her fertility seriously when she was in her early 30s.

"I felt such a freedom," she said of undergoing the procedure. "I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. And I also hadn't met the person I wanted to have children with."

Priyanka went on to urge all women who think they may want children one day to consider freezing their eggs too.

"I tell all of my younger friends, the biological clock is real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all their lives," the 40-year-old continued. "I tell people, 'You save money to buy a car every month.' Do it for Christmas. It's the best gift you'll give yourself. You're taking the power of your biological clock."

Priyanka wed Jonas Brothers star Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January 2022.