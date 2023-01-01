Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar expecting first child - report

Jonah Hill is reportedly expecting his first child with his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar.

Millar was snapped by paparazzi while out shopping in Santa Monica, California on Monday, and the photos, published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday night, seemingly show what appears to be a baby bump.

Millar, who wore a long-sleeved black sweater and dungarees for the shopping trip, also sparked engagement rumours as she was noticeably sporting a large square-cut diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Neither Hill nor Millar has confirmed the reports.

The Superbad actor was first linked to Millar, the co-founder of vintage clothing company Chasseresse, in August 2022 when they were spotted kissing and holding hands at a beach.

The Oscar-nominated actor was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before they parted ways in October 2020. He then dated surfer Sarah Brady, with whom he went Instagram official in September 2021. It is unclear when they broke up last year.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2014, the 39-year-old said he would have "probably" started a family if he didn't have a successful career.

"I'd probably be married with kids now," he shared. "It's hard for me to focus on relationships with my job now, but otherwise I would probably have focused solely on that."