Carrie Ann Inaba recovering from 'four-night hospital stay' for appendicitis

Carrie Ann Inaba has revealed she recently spent four days in hospital for appendicitis.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Dancing with the Stars judge told fans she was in recovery after being hospitalised for appendicitis.

Sharing a compilation video from her four-night hospital stay, Carrie captioned the post, “Special shout out to the wonderful staff of doctors, nurses and aides at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me. I had an emergency appendectomy last week and while it’s been quite a painful experience, I also know it’s a gift to even feel this pain.

“I realise after speaking with my doctor that it could have been much worse. Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere.”

She went on to explain how an appendicitis attack could interact with a patient’s existing illnesses.

“When you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did,” she recalled. “I was wrong. I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet.”

She continued, “I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain… but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain - thought I should let it play out.”

Carrie concluded her post by urging fans, “If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious.”