Owen Wilson recalls having Rolling Stones tour pass confiscated

Owen Wilson has recalled having his Rolling Stones tour pass confiscated after 24 hours.



During an appearance on The Late Late Show, the Loki star recounted receiving an all-access lifetime tour pass for The Rolling Stones as a gift, before having it confiscated 24 hours later.



“I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina,” Owen told host James Corden and fellow guest Jeff Goldblum. “I was kinda friendly with some of the band, and my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger. And we got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life.”



He gushed that he was “so excited” to use his backstage pass because his first concert was a Rolling Stones gig in 1980. So he decided to test how “all-access” the pass actually was, saying, “I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me.”



The actor dished, “No one would stop me any place… I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, right there.”



Eventually, Owen strayed too far from where the pass allowed him to stand.



“All of a sudden, he bolts, during Jumpin’ Jack Flash, and comes running down, and it turns out where I was was part of the stage a little bit,” he recalled. “So I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous… And then someone came running over, (screaming), ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!’”



After apologising and going home, he got a call “the next morning from Mick’s security team”, in which the caller said, “Do you have that laminate?... We’re gonna come over and pick it up.”