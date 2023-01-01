Kathy Griffin and George Takei react to Donald Trump's indictment

Kathy Griffin, George Takei, and other celebrities have reacted to Donald Trump's indictment on social media.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted the former United States president for business fraud on Thursday, ruling that he paid $130,000 (£105,000) to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to cover up their alleged 2006 affair prior to the 2016 election.

After news broke of the indictment, comedian and vocal Trump critic Griffin simply tweeted, "It's finally happening."

Elsewhere, Star Trek actor Takei wrote, "Let 2023 be the year of accountability... Happy indictment day, to those who celebrate."

Songwriter Diane Warren also tweeted, "Happy Donald Trump is indicted Day!!!!" and Alyssa Milano wrote, "As Americans, we deserve leaders who act honorably in our interests and govern in our name... It's past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding Trump & his co-conspirators stand trial."

After becoming the first former U.S. President to be indicted, Trump, who is running for office again, said in a statement, "The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

Meanwhile, Daniels tweeted, "Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne."