Michelle Rodriguez rejected idea of reviving Avatar character

Michelle Rodriguez didn't want her Avatar character to be resurrected for the sequels.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Rodriguez, who played ex-marine combat pilot Trudy Chacón in the 2009 movie, revealed she asked James Cameron to let her character remain dead "as a martyr" in the sequels.

"Dude, when I saw Jim recently, he was like, 'I was thinking, "What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back (in The Way of Water)"'. I was like, 'You can't do that - I died as a martyr,'" she shared.

Rodriguez admitted it would be "overkill" for another one of her dead characters to be brought back to life.

"I came back in Resident Evil, I wasn't supposed to. I came back in Machete, I wasn't supposed to. I came back with Letty (in the Fast and Furious franchise), I wasn't supposed to. We can't do a fourth (time), that would be overkill!" she insisted.

Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in December and earned $500 million (£362 million) worldwide within its first week. The film surpassed the director's previous blockbuster hit, Titanic, to become the third highest-grossing film of all time.

Cameron is gearing up to release five Avatar movies in total.

Rodriguez can be seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in cinemas now, and she will return to screens as Letty in Fast X on 19 May.