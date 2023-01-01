Michelle Rodriguez loved ‘real’ effects and ‘80s vibe’ of ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Michelle Rodriguez loved the use of “real” effects instead of CGI in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’.



The ‘Fast and Furious’ actress, 44, plays axe-wielding barbarian Holga in the new film directed by John Francis Daley, 37, and Jonathan Goldstein, 54, who said they wanted it to be a throwback to the family films of the 1980s, and used puppets and real-life effects where possible to recreate the feel of beloved classics such as ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, ‘The Goonies’ and ‘The Princess Bride’.



Michelle told Hey U Guys on the red carpet at the premiere of the film at The Cineworld in Leicester Square, London: “I always enjoy being around such talent every day… and seeing everyone’s work on building the sets – the amazing boats and the chariots. “The attention to detail in this feature is extraordinary.



“And it does make a difference from a digital flat world.



“I think there will always be a place for digital (effects), but I just think it shouldn’t be the entire equation.



“You should mix it up a little, and I think the boys (John and Jonathan) did it really well.



“I just really enjoyed making this movie, you know?”



Michelle, who had to gain 15lbs of muscle for the flick’s gruelling action shoot, added the film’s diverse cast clicked and just “get on”.



‘Dungeons and Dragons’ also stars Chris Pine, 42, as a reformed thief, while Hugh Grant, 62, is a slimy villain and ‘Bridgerton’ actor Rege-Jean Page, 34, has a scene-stealing turn as warrior Xenk, who is immune to irony or sarcasm.



Michelle said: “It is very different – it’s quite nice not to take yourself seriously, and I enjoyed that 1980s vibe. I miss it… we’re (the cast) are such knuckleheads!



“It’s so funny – we’re so different but we somehow compliment each other, it’s strange.



“Like, I don’t know if it’s fluke or it’s alchemy, but John and Jonathan did a really good job casting this movie, because we just get on.”