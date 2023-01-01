Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome first child

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have welcomed their first child.



In a Saturday Instagram post, The Flight Attendant star announced that she and the Ozark actor had welcomed their first baby on 30 March.



Sharing a series of photos of their newborn baby, the actress captioned her post, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."



She continued, "Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did."



The Big Bang Theory star received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Hilary Duff, Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Tisdale and Olivia Munn.



Kaley, 37, and Tom, 40, confirmed they were dating in May 2022 and announced in October of that year that they were expecting.



Tom also shared the news on his Instagram page, with a carousel of photos of the couple with baby Matilda.



"My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle," he wrote. "Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible."



He also quoted 13th-century poet Rumi, writing, "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."