Marlon Wayans leads tributes to family patriarch Howell Wayans

Howell Wayans, patriarch of the Wayans family, has died.

On Saturday, Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to announce that his father had died at the age of 86.

Alongside a sweet photo of himself and Howell embracing at an event, Marlon shared the advice his dad gave him about what it means to be a man.

"(He told me), 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN," the 50-year-old wrote. "Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you... in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well (sic)."

Marlon also asked Howell to "kiss ma for me" - referring to the passing of his mother Elvira in 2020.

"Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y'all lifting me already. If there's a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin' the best wine jesus can make... (sic)," he added.

Howell and Elvira were parents to 10 children. Other members of the show business family include Damon, Keenen Ivory, and Shawn Wayans.