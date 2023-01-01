Matthew McConaughey's Yellowstone spin-off moving forward

A Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey is officially in the works.

Last month, editors at The Hollywood Reporter reported that The Gentlemen actor was in talks with show co-creator Taylor Sheridan to headline a new project "set within the Yellowstone universe".

And during a recent interview with the same outlet, Paramount boss Chris McCarthy confirmed McConaughey would front in the "extension" of the hit franchise.

He also indicated that the new show will go forward whether or not the original series star Kevin Costner, who portrays John Dutton III, stays with the programme.

"(Yellowstone) wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come," commented McCarthy.

Earlier this year, reporters at Deadline claimed Yellowstone may wrap up earlier than expected due to scheduling conflicts with Costner. The show has continued to run alongside its two spin-offs, 1883 and 1923.

Elsewhere in the interview, McCarthy discussed how he develops ideas for new shows.

"I think I often get confused for a creative, and I like to say, 'I'm a creative businessperson, I'm a creative strategist,'" he explained. "I'm more at the concept level. It's like, 'If I can see the title, the star and the key art, you're going to break through the clutter.'"