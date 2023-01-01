Taraji P Henson to guest star in Abbott Elementary

Taraji P Henson has been set to guest star in Abbott Elementary.

The Empire star has signed on to portray Abbott Elementary character Vanetta in a 12 April episode of the ABC comedy series, according to a statement acquired by Variety.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis appeared in person at a Saturday PaleyFest LA panel - along with Janelle James and Chris Perfetti joining online - where details on the episode were revealed. Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson also pre-taped a message for the audience.

At the Paley Center for Media event, Taraji was announced to guest star as Vanetta, the mother of Janine (played by Quinta). The upcoming episode has been set to follow Janine planning a Memorial Day weekend solo trip when the getaway is derailed by her mother’s sudden appearance.

Titled Mom, the episode has been scheduled to air at 9pm Eastern Time on 12 April. It is the 21st episode of Abbott Elementary Season 2.