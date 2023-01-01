Barbie Ferreira left Euphoria because she didn't want to be typecast as 'fat best friend'

Barbie Ferreira departed Euphoria because she feared her character would be reduced to a stereotype.

Last August, the actress quit her role as Kat Hernandez in the TV show after four years amid rumours of on-set tension with creator Sam Levinson.

But during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that aired on Monday, Barbie explained that she wasn't happy with the storylines for her character and had no desire to play the stereotypical "fat best friend".

"I feel like with season two and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties. (Sam), me... it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So, that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset," Barbie said. "I don't think there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show. I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties (Sam and I) knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."

Elsewhere, Barbie appeared to deny rumours of a rift between her and Sam.

"So, for me, when people ask me about season two, it's usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season two and I'm always like, 'No, it's O.K., promise. It's good. I actually did not walk off-set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that's what they mean?" the 26-year-old added.

Euphoria has been renewed for a third season.