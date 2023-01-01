James Corden keen to return to theatre following departure from The Late Late Show

James Corden hopes to return to the theatre once The Late Late Show wraps up.

The British comedian revealed during a panel discussion at PaleyFest LA on Sunday that he's eager to tread the boards on Broadway or London's West End once his commitment to the late-night talk show ends after eight years on 27 April.

"It couldn't feel more urgent within me to leave to do that. I will be really, really upset with myself if, in the next year or year and a half or so, I don't go do another play or revisit a play I've already done. I would give anything to go back and do a show again, I'd give absolutely anything," he told moderator Bryan Cranston, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 44-year-old has previously starred in The History Boys and One Man, Two Guvnors on the stage. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play at the Tony Awards in 2012 for the Broadway transfer of the latter production.

Corden admitted that he was terrified of the road he hoped to take following the end of The Late Late Show, which launched him in the U.S. in 2015.

"I'm just aware that what I'm trying to do isn't the road that's often travelled, to go from like National Theatre, writing a TV show on the BBC (Gavin & Stacey), Broadway, host of a late-night talk show, shooting stuff in the middle of that, stopping the late-night talk show and then going, 'Oh, I'd like to do another play now,'" he explained. "It just isn't the road that's been travelled to my knowledge, so with that comes a huge amount of fear. It's terrifying, it's absolutely terrifying."

Corden also shared that he would be willing to host the Tony Awards for a third time after helming the awards show in 2016 and 2019.