Caterina Scorsone recalls house fire that killed her pets

Caterina Scorsone has recalled escaping from the house fire that killed her pets.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Grey’s Anatomy star revealed she and her three children - three-year-old Arwen, six-year-old Paloma, and 10-year-old Eliza - escaped from a house fire two months ago.

Sharing photos of the damage as well as throwback photos of the house and the family’s four pets, Caterina recounted that the three cats and one dog died in the blaze.

“A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub,” she shared. “When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.”

The actress continued, “One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet.

“But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful.”

Caterina told fans that they “lost all four of our pets”, and while the family was “still sitting with that loss”, they were still “lucky we got to love them at all”. She also expressed gratitude for “the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did”, including firefighters, investigators, neighbours, parents at her children’s school, her friends, and her sisters.

“What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community,” she concluded. “We would not be here without it.”