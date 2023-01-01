Hugh Jackman undergoes two biopsies for skin cancer

Hugh Jackman has undergone two biopsies on his nose for skin cancer.

In a Monday Instagram video, the Wolverine star updated fans on a recurring ailment that left him with bandages on his nose.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done,” Hugh shared, explaining the bandages visible on his nose in the video. He continued that his doctor saw “little things that could be or could not be basil cell.”

The actor revealed he’ll see the results in “two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know”.

He also warned viewers in the Northern Hemisphere to use sun protection while enjoying summer activities for fear of skin cancer like basil cell.

“Just to remind you, basil cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming,” he mentioned. “Please, wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me.”