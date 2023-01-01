Mel Gibson pays tribute to late Passion of the Christ star Christo Jivkov

Mel Gibson has paid tribute to the late Passion of the Christ actor Christo Jivkov.



The Passion of the Christ director, co-writer and producer remembered the Bulgarian actor in a statement to Deadline on Monday.



"My dear friend Christo has lost his heroic battle with cancer. Right to the last moment he was filled with hope and his spirit was strong," Gibson told the outlet. "I'll miss him but I know his suffering is over and he has eternal bliss. God keep him."



Jivkov passed away on 31 March in Los Angeles at the age of 48 following a long battle with cancer.



The actor played the apostle John alongside Jim Caviezel as Jesus Christ and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene in the 2004 biblical epic. He kept in touch with Gibson over the years and was expected to be involved in a rumoured sequel if it came to fruition.



In addition to The Passion of the Christ, Jivkov was known for playing Giovanni de Medici in the 2001 Italian film, The Profession of Arms.



Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta paid him tribute to Jivkov on Instagram over the weekend, writing, "I still can't believe you're gone... Endless pain. Hello Christo, my friend, gentle soul, your fight for life was the fight of all those who love you."