Michael Mann's Heat sequel moves closer

Michael Mann's 'Heat' sequel has moved a step closer.

Warner Bros. is now in negotiations to develop a follow-up to the classic 1995 crime film that starred Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Mann recently turned 'Heat 2' into a novel and it became a New York Times bestseller after it was published last August.

Insiders say that Adam Driver is in talks to play a young Neil McCauley in the movie – a role that was filled by De Niro in the original.

Sources add that Warner Bros. are in negotiations to fund the project but no partner is involved as yet. New Regency co-financed the original and the company will be given the chance to finance if and when the project is poised to move forward.

Michael revealed last year that he was intending to adapt his novel for the big screen.

The 80-year-old filmmaker told Empire magazine: "It's totally planned to be a movie. Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It's going to be one large movie."

Mann also confirmed that the original cast members would be unable to return for the project as it is set before the events of the first film.

The 'Public Enemies' director said: "I love those guys, but they'd have to be six years younger than they were in 'Heat'."

Michael is confident that the sequel would be successful as the original movie remains popular nearly three decades since it was released.

He explained: "It's sustained in culture. It's known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs.

"People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It's a brand. It's kind of a 'Heat' universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie."