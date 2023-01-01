Emily Ratajkowski seemingly reveals she's been dating Harry Styles for two months

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly hinted that she's been dating Harry Styles for two months.

The model and As It Was singer shocked fans when they were pictured locking lips in Tokyo, Japan in late March.

In an interview for the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast, which was broadcast on 9 March, the 31-year-old revealed she had been dating someone for the past four weeks.

After Eileen said she had been going on many dates but is very happy being single, Emily replied, "I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like, so that feels different. But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, I would have been like, 'Absolutely'. I just am like, 'Oh well, he's kind of great.'"

If the My Body author was referring to the British singer, her comment would indicate that they've been dating since early February.

In the interview, Emily shared that her ideal partner is someone with "more of their own confidence and life" because she has been in previous relationships in which the man felt "emasculated" by her "full life".

The Gone Girl star has been on the dating scene since she separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in June 2022. While she has been having fun, Emily admitted it has been hard to "casually date" when she is regularly snapped by paparazzi.

"I've been photographed with someone that I only hung out with twice or something," she explained. "Also, if you are seeing multiple people at the same time, it's pretty brutal that they wake up and they (are) like, 'Oh, I didn't hear from you for two days and whatever'. Not that I need to worry about them, I'm trying to get better at that... but that just made it complicated and just gave me a lot of anxiety."

Emily has previously been linked to comedians Pete Davidson and Eric André, artist Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.