Jennifer Lopez launching low-calorie cocktail brand

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled a line of low-calorie, pre-packaged cocktails.

On Tuesday, the superstar announced that she has teamed up with drinks industry veterans, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan, as well as her manager, Benny Medina, to found The House of Delola.

To begin, the Delola range is comprised of three beverages - Bella Berry Spritz, Paloma Rosa Spritz, and L'Orange Spritz - with each product crafted from premium spirits, natural botanicals, and containing approximately 110 calories or less per serving.

"I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me. I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn't find it, I decided to create Delola. My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour," said Jennifer. "Something easy, fun, fresh and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too. Delola gives people the freedom to enjoy - free from the cutting, squeezing, and mixing, free from the stress of entertaining, free to make ordinary moments extraordinary. Each one is bottled up in a beautiful glass bottle and ready to serve. Just pour over ice and enjoy."

As for the brand name, the entertainer explained that she sometimes goes by "Lola" when she wants to reflect her "more playful, carefree side".

Delola products will be available to purchase this month in the U.S.