Harry Styles wanted 'darker' roles

Harry Styles wanted to make "darker" movies than 'The Little Mermaid'.

The 'Don't Worry Darling' actor was tipped to play Prince Eric in the live-action remake of the classic fairytale and while director Rob Marshall confirmed he did discuss the part with the 'As It Was' singer, the former One Direction star ultimately decided it wasn't for him.

Rob told Entertainment Weekly: "[Harry] really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

Instead, Jonah Hauer-King was chosen for the role because of the "sweetness" and "deep passion" the director was looking for, though there were three other people up for the part.

The 'Little Women' actor recalled his final audition with Halle Bailey, who plays the lead role of Ariel, and their easy bond.

He said: "I didn't take her being kind to me as any indication. I just assumed she was a lovely person and would've done that for anyone."

But Jonah was then left "traumatised" after overthinking the actress' kindness when she knocked on his trailer door to wish him luck and express her hope of seeing him again.

He said: "I thought, 'What does it all mean? Is that an indication? Did she knock on everyone's door?'"

But it was a genuine gesture and the pair grew very close during filming.

Jonah added: "We became very, very close friends — and still are."

Meanwhile, Rob and his partner, producer John DeLuca, were thrilled to be approached by Disney to work on the movie and the director has promised fans are in for a "very emotional" ride.

He said: "It's a very emotional story.

"We were able to take the beauty of what's there in the original film and the Hans Christian Andersen tale and really bring more depth."