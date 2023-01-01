Tori Spelling warns against sleeping with contact lenses after developing eye ulcer

Tori Spelling has admitted sleeping in her daily contact lenses has led to a painful eye injury.



In the most recent episode of the 90210MG podcast, Spelling, a former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member, provided a health update regarding the bejeweled eye patch she's been spotted wearing.



The 49-year-old explained she had developed an ulcer in her left eye, necessitating the use of the accessory.



"It's my fault. I did this to myself," Spelling admitted to co-host and former co-star Jennie Garth. "I have contacts but I wear daily ones. So at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want. I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."



Spelling didn't mention exactly how long she wore her contacts before getting the infection, but she did reveal she's been known to wear them for up to 20 days straight.



"I know you guys. It's shaming. I tell my eye doctor. I'm totally transparent," she continued, as a shocked Garth joked: "What's wrong with you?"



According to Spelling, her physician told her that she was fortunate to have escaped with no permanent damage, given the extent to which she had been "abusing" her eyes.



"Yes, I got lucky this time. Not going to take it for granted," she shared, adding that she'll switch to monthly contact lenses once her eye heals.