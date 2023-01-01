Brooke Shields no longer receives Tom Cruise's annual Christmas cake gift

Brooke Shields is no longer among the celebrities who receive Tom Cruise's annual coconut cake gift every holiday season.

The model/actress revealed to People that she received the Mission: Impossible star's coconut Bundt cake every year for 10 years, until she was mysteriously removed from the mailing list.

"I was on the list for a while. I had a good 10-year run, and I got the coconut cake every year, which I was very happy (about)," she shared, revealing that she used to receive the gift from Tom, his then-wife Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri.

"It was from them and Suri, so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom," she explained. "Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped."

Shields, 57, admitted that she's not sure "what happened" in recent years to get her struck off the list, and added: "I want to get back on that cake list. It's the best cake. Tom, I need to be back on the cake list."

Shields and 60-year-old Cruise were famously in a feud in the mid-2000s, when he publicly criticised her for taking antidepressants for postpartum depression. She responded by publishing an op-ed in The New York Times.

However, they moved on from their public spat the following year as Shields was invited to Cruise's wedding to Holmes in 2006.

"They invited us to their wedding," she recalled. "And I was like 'Hell, yes, I going.' It was extraordinary."

Cruise, who split from Holmes in 2012, sends his fabled white chocolate coconut cake to many celebrities every year. Previous recipients include Tom Hanks, Kirsten Dunst, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Miles Teller and Rosie O'Donnell.