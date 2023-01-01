Kate Bosworth never thought she would marry again after Michael Polish divorce

Newly engaged Kate Bosworth never thought she would get married again following her divorce from filmmaker Michael Polish.

The Blue Crush actress announced her separation from the director in August 2021 after a 10-year relationship and almost eight years of marriage. Later that year, she was linked to actor Justin Long and they confirmed this week that they're engaged.

During her appearance on the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast on Tuesday, 40-year-old Kate revealed that when her first marriage ended, she didn't expect to do it again.

"I honestly felt like I had failed so miserably in the arena of marriage and it hurt so deeply that immediately, as I left that chapter, I thought I don't need to do that again... to get married again, I didn't see that in my future," she shared.

Kate's marriage was "not solid" when she met Justin on the set of the horror-comedy House of Darkness. They became "fast friends" and their bond turned romantic after she became single again.

"(I said,) 'I can offer you friendship and I also can offer you one day at a time but I am so focused on aligning with myself coming out of something that really defined me,'" she recalled.

"I would say to him, 'Of course, things can always change but right now I don't see that (marriage) in my cards', and of course, him being a self-confessed commitment-phobe, thought, 'That's great!'"

However, Justin, 44, noted that all his issues with commitment went "out the window" with Kate because he knew he "was in love".