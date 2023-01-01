Jack Black confirms School of Rock cast reunion for 20-year reunion

Jack Black has confirmed the 'School of Rock' cast will reunite for a 20-year reunion.



The 53-year-old actor is planning to join forces with his co-stars from the 2003 comedy classic - in which he plays fraudulent substitute teacher and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn - but didn't confirm whether it would be for another movie, or a get-together.



He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "All those kids - dig this - they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30.



"We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam.



"I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from 'School of Rock'."



Black's comments come after he hinted at a sequel to 'School of Rock' in January.



During a joint interview with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, Jack admitted he was considering both 'School of Rock 2' and a sequel to the pair's 2006 cult musical flick, 'Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny'.



He said on SiriusXM: "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."



Glass then quipped: "It's a hybrid – a school of D."



In 2012, Black claimed 'School of Rock' director Richard Linklater had a different vision for a second movie to his, but he didn't rule out a sequel entirely.



He explained to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column at the time: "I wouldn't want to do it without the original writer and director, and we never all got together and saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be.



"It was not meant to be, unfortunately. But never say never."