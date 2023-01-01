Kate Bosworth felt like she was in 'perpetual freefall' after Michael Polish split

Kate Bosworth felt like she was in a state of "perpetual freefall" for a year after she separated from her husband Michael Polish.

The actress announced her separation from the director after almost eight years of marriage in August 2021.

During an appearance on her fiancé Justin Long's podcast Life is Short this week, she admitted she felt like she was free-falling for a year after her marriage came to an end.

"I didn't enter that marriage thinking, 'Well, let's just see what happens here.' I really entered that thinking it was the rest of my life," she began. "The real sadness and devastation certainly comes from those feelings of change and heartbreak of letting something go but it also comes from realising that you are going to have to redefine your life, your identity... It felt very overwhelming."

The 40-year-old admitted change had "always" scared her and going through a "seismic life change" such as divorce felt like "a second coming-of-age" moment in her life.

"This idea of something that you had gone into thinking it would be one thing and realising that it wasn't going to be that way and that everything in my life was going to change felt incredibly terrifying and overwhelming," she continued. "When I say it felt like a free fall for a year, I felt that way. I would wake up and feel like I was just falling and I would go to sleep and feel like I was falling."

Kate met Justin on the set of the 2022 movie House of Darkness and they became good friends. Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and Kate admitted she felt "very vulnerable" dating again after her divorce.

The actors confirmed earlier this week that they are engaged.