Emmy Rossum welcomes second child

Emmy Rossum has given birth to her second child.



The Shameless actress announced on Instagram on Thursday that she and her husband Sam Esmail became parents to a son on Wednesday 5 April at 10.40 am.



The carousel of photos showed the baby's footprints and birth information, including his weight of 6 lbs., 14 oz., Emmy's baby bump and an extreme close-up of the newborn's face, with only his mouth, nose and cheeks in the frame.



"On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born," she wrote in the caption.



Emmy received congratulatory messages in the comments, with Amanda Seyfried writing, "The best Wednesday ever," Rose Byrne commenting, "congrats you three!!!" and Stephanie Beatriz simply posting, "YESSSSSSS."



The 36-year-old's announcement surprised fans as she had not revealed her pregnancy.



Emmy got engaged to the Mr. Robot creator and writer in 2015 after two years of dating and they tied the knot in 2017.



They are also parents to a 22-month-old daughter.